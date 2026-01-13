D'Ernest Johnson: Signs to Pats' practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
New England signed Johnson to the practice squad Tuesday.
Johnson was released by the Patriots on Monday after having played two snaps on special teams in Sunday's 16-3 win over the Chargers in the wild-card round. He now returns to the team as a depth option in advance of Sunday's divisional-round game against the Texans.
