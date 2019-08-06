Thomas (undisclosed) was waived by the Steelers on Tuesday.

Thomas is also dealing with an undisclosed injury, but it's not clear whether the nick was the root of his release. The undrafted rookie out of Baylor will hope to earn a depth role elsewhere.

