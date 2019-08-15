Derrek Thomas: Receives injury settlement
The Steelers waived Thomas (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction page.
Thomas seems to be still dealing with an undisclosed injury, and is now free to sign with another team in the league. The undrafted rookie out of Baylor will hope to get healthy, and battle for a depth role elsewhere.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Value Brady
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Duck Guice
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
More ways to identify RB upside
Ben Gretch expands on his recently-introduced TRAP stat and explains which high-value touches...
-
Drake in boot; Ballage rising?
Kenyan Drake is reportedly in a walking boot. Chris Towers looks at what that means for both...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Samuel rises
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
The latest injuries, news, and notes
Catch up on the latest injuries, news, and notes from around the NFL as we head into preseason...