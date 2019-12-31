Play

Thomas (undisclosed) worked out with the Packers on Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas spent the preseason with the Steelers, but he suffered an undisclosed injury and was waived before the season started. The Packers could use depth in the secondary after cutting Tony Brown.

