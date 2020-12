The Giants cut Dillon from the practice squad Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

An undrafted rookie from LSU's championship program, Dillon has resided on the practice squad since failing to make the Giants' 53-man roster in training camp. Dillon didn't produce much in college with just 634 receiving yards over 31 career games. His athleticism is intriguing, though, as he ran a 4.28 40-yard dash at a pro day in April.