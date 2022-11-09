New Orleans signed Gore to its practice squad Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Gore played in 11 games with Kansas City last season but has yet to see any action in 2022. He logged a healthy 5.0 yards per tote on 51 carries with the Chiefs, but he was waived with an injury settlement in late August after hurting his thumb in a preseason game. With Mark Ingram (knee) expected to miss another game or two and Dwayne Washington currently the only healthy running back behind Alvin Kamara on the active roster, Gore has a chance to be elevated to provide depth at the position.