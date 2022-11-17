The Saints re-signed Gore to the practice squad Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Gore was initially signed to New Orleans' practice squad last Wednesday before being cut by the team Tuesday. While the 27-year-old running back was not elevated during the team's Week 10 loss to the Steelers, he'll land back on the team's practice squad along with fellow veteran David Johnson, who was also signed Wednesday. With No. 2 running back Mark Ingram (knee) expected to remain out at least one more week and Dwayne Washington relegate to a special-teams role, Gore and Johnson could jockey for a spot on the team's game-day roster during Sunday's game against the Rams.