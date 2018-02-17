Derrick Johnson: Plans to play 'couple more years'

Johnson, who will become an unrestricted free agent March 14, said Wednesday in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio that he would like to play "a couple more years."

Though the Chiefs have already announced that they will void the linebacker's contract for 2018, Johnson isn't ready to cease pursuit of his first Super Bowl championship. The veteran noted that while he prefers to keep serving in a starting role regardless of where he lands this offseason, but indicated that his main focus is to win a championship. If that's the case, Johnson may have to settle for a decreased role if he joins a playoff-contending club, given that he saw his productivity decline in his final year with the Chiefs. Over 15 regular-season appearances in 2017, Johnson tallied 71 tackles, his lowest output in the category for any season in which he has played at least 13 games since 2009.