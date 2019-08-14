Jones was waived by the Packers on Tuesday due to a failed physical, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Green Bay claimed Jones off waivers on Sunday after he was let go by the Jets. However, there was some issues with his physical and they will now opt to pass on him. The 24-year-old has suited up for during his two-year career, as he has primarily been on practice squad rosters.

