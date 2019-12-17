Play

Jones (undisclosed) had a tryout with the Browns on Monday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Jones spent training camp with the Browns but was placed on injured reserve before final roster cuts with an undisclosed injury. He and the team did not take long to come to terms on an injury settlement, but he has not found a new home since. His workout with the Browns indicates he is at least back to full health.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories