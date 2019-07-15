Morgan is retiring from football, ESPN.com's Turron Davenport reports.

A 2010 first-round pick, Morgan played each of his nine NFL seasons with Tennessee, notching 306 tackles (208 solo) and 44.5 sacks in 118 games. He had at least 4.5 sacks every year from 2012 to 2017, averaging 6.7 per season during that stretch. With fellow outside linebacker Brian Orakpo also retiring, the Titans are counting on Cameron Wake, Harold Landry and Kamalei Correa to provide a pass rush off the edge for an otherwise stellar defense.

