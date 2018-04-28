Derrick Nnadi: Heading to Kansas City
The Chiefs selected Nnadi in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 75th overall.
Kansas City is focusing on bolstering the defensive line thus far in the draft, adding Nnadi after snagging Breeland Speaks out of Mississippi in the second round. Nnadi (6-foot-1, 317 pounds) is a stout presence in the middle of the line that doesn't give up ground easily. He was a space-eater at Florida State that allowed the Seminoles' athletic linebackers to fly around and find the ball. Nnadi is one of the top defensive tackles in this class that'll add depth behind Justin Hamilton in the middle of the Chiefs' defensive line.
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...
-
2018 draft Fantasy takes: QBs
What's the Fantasy value of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson?...
-
Pats replace Dion Lewis with Sony Michel
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the Patriots drafting Sony Michel at No. 31 overall in the first...
-
Falcons score with big-play Ridley
The Falcons land a weapon in Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who has the skills to make...