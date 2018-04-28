Derrick Nnadi: Heading to Kansas City

The Chiefs selected Nnadi in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 75th overall.

Kansas City is focusing on bolstering the defensive line thus far in the draft, adding Nnadi after snagging Breeland Speaks out of Mississippi in the second round. Nnadi (6-foot-1, 317 pounds) is a stout presence in the middle of the line that doesn't give up ground easily. He was a space-eater at Florida State that allowed the Seminoles' athletic linebackers to fly around and find the ball. Nnadi is one of the top defensive tackles in this class that'll add depth behind Justin Hamilton in the middle of the Chiefs' defensive line.