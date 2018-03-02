Derrick Shelby: Released by Falcons
Shelby was released by the Falcons on Friday, Vaughn McClure of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Shelby was entering the third year of the four-year, $18 million contract he signed in March of 2016. His release allowed the Falcons to save more than $3 million against this year's cap, but he remains a solid player at this stage in his career and could provide another team with quality depth to its pass rush.
