Shelby had a free agent visit with the Seahawks on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After recording nine sacks in four seasons with the Dolphins, Shelby signed a four-year, $18 million deal with Atlanta in 2016 to compete for the role of starting defensive end. The acquisition proved to be non-lucrative for the team, as Shelby tore his Achilles midway through the regular season in 2016, and recorded just one sack in 18 regular season and postseason games during 2017. Now the Utah alum aims to find a seamless fit in free agency to revive his recently stagnant production.