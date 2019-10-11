Willies was placed on the Browns' practice squad/injured list Friday with a knee injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Willies was unable to make Cleveland's season-opening roster but signed with the practice squad after clearing waivers. The 24-year-old had three catches for 61 yards in five games for the Browns last season, and the severity of his knee injury remains unclear.

