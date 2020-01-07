Derrick Willies: Practice squad deal expires
Willies (knee) had his practice squad contract with the Browns expire Monday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.
Willies was placed on the practice squad injured reserve list in October after suffering a torn ACL. The 24-year-old likely still has significant work to do in his recovery, but there's a chance he's healthy for the start of the 2020 campaign.
