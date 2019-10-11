Willies (knee) sustained a torn ACL during Thursday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

It's a huge blow for the 24-year-old receiver, who was attempting to carve out a special-teams role on Cleveland's practice squad. The Texas Tech product will spend the remainder of the season on the practice squad/injured list as he turns his attention towards recovery.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories