Derrius Guice: Declares for 2018 NFL Draft

Guice announced via Twitter that he will forgo his senior season at LSU and enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

An already loaded running back class officially got deeper Wednesday with Guice leaving school early. Guice isn't just a prospect to round out the class, however. He immediately profiles as high as the second-highest graded runner in the draft behind Penn State's Saquon Barkley. Like Leonard Fournette before him, Guice did his best work at LSU as a sophomore before battling some bumps and bruises in his final season in Baton Rouge. Guice led the SEC in rushing yards (1,387) in 2016 while tearing off 7.58 yards per carry and reaching the end zone 15 times, showing explosiveness along with an ability to hold up as a workhorse back. According to Ross Dellenger of The Advocate, Guice holds LSU's career yards-per-carry record (6.5) and has the school's single-game rushing record after torching Texas A&M for 285 yards in 2016. The injuries from this past season will likely drop him from the top-10, but a selection in the top-15 is still in the realm of possibility as teams analyze how good a back Guice is when healthy. Guice (5-11, 218) has the frame to hold up at the next level and his film shows a unique blend of strength and burst from his lower body. Some could say Guice is flying a bit under the radar at this time, but he has the athleticism and strength to make waves at the combine next month.