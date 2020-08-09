Guice passed through waivers unclaimed Sunday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
The lack of interest from teams isn't a surprise considering what led to the Washington Football Team's recent decision to cut ties with the third-year running back. The legal process will play itself out before the NFL decides on potential punishment, so Guice getting a chance with another organization likely is in the distant future, if it happens at all.
