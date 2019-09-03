Pittsburgh waived Gray on Saturday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Gray was originally selected by the Steelers in the seventh round of this year's draft. Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reported Sunday that the rookie was able to find a spot on Pittsburgh's practice squad, so he'll be able to stick around in Pittsburgh and develop.

