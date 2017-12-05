Derwin James: Declares for 2018 Draft

James declared for the 2018 NFL Draft on Tuesday, Safid Deen of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

James immediately becomes one of the top defensive players in the upcoming draft after officially declaring. At 6-3, 215, James is a rangy defensive back that entered the season on several preseason watch lists thanks to his versatility and athleticism. He missed much of his sophomore season in 2016 due to a knee injury, but James showed no ill effects this year as he appeared in all 12 games, racking up 84 total tackles, 11 pass breakups, and two interceptions. It'd be a surprise to see James slide out of the first round, or even the first 10 picks in the upcoming draft thanks to his unique blend of size, talent, and versatility. The only question is which position teams think suits him best considering his ability as both a corner and as a safety.