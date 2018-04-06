Des Lawrence: Waived by Lions
Lawrence was waived by the Lions on Friday.
Lawrence spent the 2017 season on injured reserve after suffering an undisclosed injury during training camp. He's since recovered from the injury but will need to find a new club in 2018. He'll be looking to catch on as a depth secondary option and special teams player.
