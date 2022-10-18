Jackson agreed Tuesday to a deal with the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Ravens have yet officially confirm Jackson's signing, but after releasing another wideout (Slade Bolden) from the practice squad Tuesday, the organization would have a spot open for the 35-year-old speedster, who is preparing for his 15th NFL season. Assuming Baltimore elects to stash Jackson on the practice squad, he would be eligible for three elevations to the game day roster before the Ravens would have to sign him as a permanent member of the 53-man roster. Jackson split time between the Rams and Raiders in 2021, appearing in 16 games and recording 20 receptions for 454 yards and two touchdowns on 34 targets.
More News
-
Raiders' DeSean Jackson: Not targeted Week 18•
-
Raiders' DeSean Jackson: Held to one catch Sunday•
-
Raiders' DeSean Jackson: Season-high four catches Sunday•
-
Raiders' DeSean Jackson: Minimal involvement in win•
-
Raiders' DeSean Jackson: Raiders-Browns moved to Monday•
-
Raiders' DeSean Jackson: One reception Sunday•