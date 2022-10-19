Jackson officially signed his contract with the Ravens on Wednesday and will join the team's practice squad, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Jackson will be eligible to be elevated for games up to three times before the Ravens would have to permanently sign him to the 53-man roster. Depending on how he looks during practices this week in addition to the status of fellow wideout Rashod Bateman (foot) -- who has missed the Ravens' last two games -- Jackson could get the chance to suit up for Baltimore as soon as this Sunday against Cleveland. The 14-year veteran appeared in 16 games between stops with the Rams and Raiders in 2021, logging 20 receptions for 454 yards and two touchdowns.