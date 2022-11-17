Jackson (hamstring) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Because Jackson reverted to the practice squad following their most recent game Week 9 in New Orleans, the Ravens won't have to include him on their Week 11 injury report. However, with Baltimore beat reporters confirming that Jackson didn't log any activity at practices Wednesday and Thursday, the veteran wideout doesn't look as though he'll be elevated from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers. If that's the case, the Ravens will still have the ability to elevate Jackson from the practice squad for two more games before he would have to be permanently signed to the 53-man roster in order to suit up again for the team.