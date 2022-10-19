Jackson is signing to the Ravens' practice squad Wednesday, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
Jackson agreed to terms on a deal with Baltimore on Tuesday, and he will officially begin his tenure with the team on the practice squad, with the expectation that he shortly bumps up to the active roster. The 14-year veteran will be eligible to be elevated for games up to three times before the Ravens would have to permanently sign him to the 53-man roster.
