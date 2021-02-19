The Eagles released Jackson (ankle) on Friday.
Jackson, who only played eight games over two seasons with the Eagles while battling multiple injuries, never appeared to have a real chance at sticking around for 2021. Cutting the 34-year-old will save Philadelphia roughly $4.8 million against the cap, per Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia, and the move will allow Jackson to immediately search for another organization where he can continue his career. Jackson still flashed big-play ability when healthy last season -- he had an 81-yard touchdown against the Cowboys back in Week 16 -- but at this stage in his career, he'll likely have a difficult time finding a starting role in free agency.
