The Bengals waived Davis on Friday, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Cincinnati took a flier on Davis, who was undersized (5-11, 234 pounds) and slated for special-teams duties, in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but it didn't pan out. According to Mark Inabinett of AL.com, Davis has signed with the Jaguars practice squad.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week