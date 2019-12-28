Play

The Saints waived Shead on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Shead just signed with the team Tuesday, but the Saints have more pressing needs on offense -- wide receiver and fullback -- for the season finale. The 31-year-old last played for the Lions in 2018, recording 18 tackles and a forced fumble.

