DeShawn Shead: Released by Detorit
Shead was released from the Lions on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Shead had been dealing with the effects of an injury and had struggled to make his presence felt throughout training camp. Factoring in Detroit's strong secondary, Shead's departure from the active roster seemed inevitable.
