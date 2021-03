Shead retired from the league Friday and is moving into coaching, John Boyle of the Seahawks reports.

Shead spent six seasons with the Seahawks in which he played 54 games as both safety and both cornerback roles. The last time the 32-year-old saw the field was in 2019 with the Lions, during which he tallied 18 tackles and a forced fumble. Now the veteran will use his defensive knowledge into his new coaching role with the team.