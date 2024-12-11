The Panthers waived Williams on Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.
Williams had signed with the team's active roster back in October, after having previously spent time on their practice squad, but will now head to waivers. He's recorded 13 tackles (six solo), with 0.5 sacks, and will now look to catch on with another team.
More News
-
Panthers' DeShawn Williams: Joins active roster•
-
Bills' DeShawn Williams: Lands in Buffalo•
-
Panthers' DeShawn Williams: Plays 16 games•
-
Panthers' DeShawn Williams: Will play vs. Falcons•
-
Panthers' DeShawn Williams: Ruled out for Week 14•
-
Panthers' DeShawn Williams: Following Evero to Carolina•