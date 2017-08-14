Deshon Foxx: Waived by Jets
Foxx was waived by the Jets on Monday.
Foxx, who was re-signed to the Jets in May after getting waived weeks earlier, was competing for a depth role at receiver. While he's now free to sign elsewhere, the fact he twice failed to stick on a depth chart barren of proven talent doesn't bode well for future success.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Weekend winners
Recapping the first of week of the preseason, we tell you who is rising and who is falling...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft breakout...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....