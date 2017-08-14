Play

Foxx was waived by the Jets on Monday.

Foxx, who was re-signed to the Jets in May after getting waived weeks earlier, was competing for a depth role at receiver. While he's now free to sign elsewhere, the fact he twice failed to stick on a depth chart barren of proven talent doesn't bode well for future success.

