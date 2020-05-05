DeShone Kizer: Cut by Las Vegas
The Raiders waived Kizer on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The Las Vegas quarterback room became more crowded this offseason by the addition of Marcus Mariota and the decision to tender a contract to Nathan Peterman (elbow), rendering Kizer an expendable piece. Since serving as a 15-game starter for the 0-16 Browns in 2017, Kizer has appeared in three contests the past two years, with all coming as a member of the Packers in 2018.
