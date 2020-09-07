The Raiders signed Kizer to the practice squad Monday, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Kizer was cut by the Raiders back in May and didn't work with them through training camp, but he'll serve as additional depth for the team's quarterback room. The 24-year-old hasn't played since 2018 when he was with the Packers when he completed 20 of 42 passes for 187 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. The 2017 second-round pick has struggled to establish himself in the league, but this will be an opportunity to learn from head coach Jon Gruden as he looks to restart his career.