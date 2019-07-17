Desmond Harrison: Cut by Cardinals
The Cardinals cut Harrison after he was charged with assault, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Arizona claimed Harrison when he was waived by Cleveland in June. He started eight games at left tackle for the Browns last season.
