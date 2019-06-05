Desmond Harrison: Let go by Cleveland
Harrison was waived by the Browns on Wednesday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
This move is somewhat surprising, considering Harrison started eight games at left tackle for the Browns in 2018 after signing as an undrafted free agent. The 25-year-old is free to sign with any team, and could have some suitors especially as teams deal with injuries this offseason.
