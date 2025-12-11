King announced Wednesday via social media that he has retired from professional football.

The 30-year-old King entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick in 2017 and spent eight seasons in the league across stops with the Chargers, Titans, Texans, Steelers and Ravens. He played in 108 career games, logging 476 tackles (344 solo), 9.5 sacks, nine interceptions (two for touchdowns), and seven fumble recoveries (one for a touchdown). King also added two more scores on punt returns. He enjoyed his best season with the Chargers in 2018, when he earned first-team All-Pro honors as a defensive back and second-team All-Pro honors as a punt returner.