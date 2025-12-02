The Vikings cut Ridder from the practice squad Tuesday.

Ridder signed with the Vikings last Thursday due to the injuries to starter J.J. McCarthy (concussion) and backup Carson Wentz (shoulder). With McCarthy likely to clear the league's concussion protocol this week, the Vikings seem to have lost the need for Ridder's depth. If J.J. McCarthy is indeed cleared to play, Max Brosmer will once again be the only healthy backup quarterback on the roster.