The Raiders informed Ridder on Friday that the team will not tender the quarterback an offer as a restricted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Raiders were heavily involved in talks with Matthew Stafford, but Stafford opted to return to the Rams on a new deal Friday. Las Vegas will need to go on to its next option at the position, but the depth chart will not include Ridder. Signed off the Cardinals' practice squad in October, Ridder appeared in six games (one start) for the Raiders last season. He completed just 61.2 percent of his 85 pass attempts for 458 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Ridder will look for a backup opportunity elsewhere.