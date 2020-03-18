Play

The Falcons cut Trufant (forearm) on Wednesday.

As expected, the team used a post-June 1 designation, which frees up $10.75 million in 2020 cap space. It also leaves some dead money on the books for 2021, continuing the Falcons' trend of kicking the can down the road. Trufant finished out 2019 on injured reserve with a broken forearm, but only after he picked off four passes in nine games. The 29-year-old cornerback won't have any trouble finding a starting job with another team.

