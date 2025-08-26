Watson was waived by the Buccaneers on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Watson spent the entirety of Tampa Bay's training camp on the active/non-football injury list while dealing with an illness. The defensive tackle entered camp at nearly 450 pounds, and it was made clear that he needed to shed some weight before he could practice with the team. Watson will look to continue his weight loss journey in an attempt to secure another opportunity elsewhere, though he could stick around with the Buccaneers' practice squad.