Vaeao became an unrestricted free agent after the Jets did not tender him for 2019, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Vaeao signed with the Jets prior to Week 17 after missing most of the season with the Eagles due to an undisclosed injury. The 25-year-old did not play a snap in New York, and played in 33 games with 27 tackles and three sacks over his three seasons in Philadelphia.