Detrez Newsome: Lands on practice squad
Newsome joined the Chargers' practice squad Sunday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Troymaine Pope ultimately locked in the No. 3 role behind Justin Jackson and Austin Ekeler, but it's possible Newsome could find his way onto the roster should Melvin Gordon eventually get traded.
