Newsome joined the Chargers' practice squad Sunday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Troymaine Pope ultimately locked in the No. 3 role behind Justin Jackson and Austin Ekeler, but it's possible Newsome could find his way onto the roster should Melvin Gordon eventually get traded.

