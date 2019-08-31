Detrez Newsome: Odd man out of rotation
Newsome was waived by the Chargers on Saturday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Troymaine Pope's role on special teams ultimately helped him claim a spot on the 53-man roster over Newsome, but it's possible the undrafted running back could return to the roster if the team does end up trading starter Melvin Gordon. Newsome is expected to land on the team's practice squad if he passes through waivers.
