Detrez Newsome: Placed on injured list
Newsome was placed on the Chargers' practice squad's injured list Tuesday due to an undisclosed injury, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
It is currently unclear what injury Newsome is dealing with. If his health were to eventually return to par he could reach an injury settlement with the team. However, he would not be able to join the Chargers' active roster this season if that were to come to fruition.
