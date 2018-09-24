The Chargers waived Newsome on Monday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Newsome was waived to make room for running back Justin Jackson, who Newsome beat out for the third-string job in camp due to a strong performance in the preseason. Newsome barely saw the field during his short tenure with the Chargers and carried the ball just once for no gain. He was not selected in the 2018 NFL Draft and will now look for an opportunity elsewhere.

