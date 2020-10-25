The Broncos released Bausby on Saturday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Bausby logged a majority of the defensive snaps over the last two games, recording five tackles and three pass breakups, all while allowing a 72.5 passer rating in coverage. However, with A.J. Bouye (shoulder) returning from IR, Bausby was let go. He could return to the Broncos practice squad where he started the year.
