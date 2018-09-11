Devante Bond: Agrees on injury settlement
Bond (foot) and the Buccaneers came to terms on an injury settlement Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Bond was previously placed on injured reserve by Tampa due to a plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The 25-year-old is now free to look for a special-teams of depth role elsewhere in the league.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Headed for IR•
-
Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Sports walking boot Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Leaves game with foot injury•
-
Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Back on practice field•
-
Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Not practicing Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Won't play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 2 Trade Values
James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...
-
Week 2 Streamers
Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...
-
Proven Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Playing Waiver Wire for Week 2
Jamey Eisenberg gives you injury replacement options for Week 2 with an in-depth look at the...
-
Six big questions for Week 2 answered
Starting with Week 1 sensation James Conner, our experts give their analysis on the big questions...