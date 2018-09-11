Bond (foot) and the Buccaneers came to terms on an injury settlement Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bond was previously placed on injured reserve by Tampa due to a plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The 25-year-old is now free to look for a special-teams of depth role elsewhere in the league.

