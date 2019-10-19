Play

Bond has been suspended for four games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Bond had just been cut by the Buccaneers three days ago and perhaps this explains why. The 26-year-old will have to sign with another team before he can start serving the suspension.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories